Brazil to collect 50.9 billion reais under amnesty program

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's government will collect 50.9 billion reais ($15.83 billion) in taxes and fines under an amnesty program for undeclared assets abroad which ended on Oct. 31, the federal tax agency said on Tuesday.

Tax agency chief Jorge Rachid said the program was successful. A total of 25,011 individual taxpayers and 103 companies declared the equivalent of 169.9 billion reais in undeclared assets abroad under the program.

The government has been counting on that money to meet its 2016 budget target and prevent a record budget gap from growing even faster as a long-lasting recession hurts tax revenues.

Brazil accumulated a primary deficit of 188.3 billion reais in the twelve months through September, well above the official 2016 target of 163.9 billion reais.

Rachid said the tax agency has no plans to reopen the amnesty program in the future.

($1 = 3.2154 Brazilian reais)