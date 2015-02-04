FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil services slowdown deepens in January on stagnant demand
February 4, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil services slowdown deepens in January on stagnant demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Activity in Brazil’s services sector fell more sharply in January, deepening a four-month slump as new business stagnated and a weaker currency drove up import costs, a private survey showed on Wednesday.

HSBC’s Purchasing Managers Index for Brazilian Services BRPMIS=ECI slipped on a seasonally adjusted basis to 48.4 in January from 49.1 in December, falling further below the 50 level that separates growth from contraction.

The continuing slump in the services sector offset a mild recovery in manufacturing activity, keeping HSBC’s Composite Index BRPMCP=ECI for the country unchanged at 49.2 in January, reflecting the ninth month of contraction in the past year.

The weak leading indicator highlights the fragile economy confronting President Dilma Rousseff as she starts a second term, struggling to fix government finances, spur growth and keep a lid on consumer inflation.

The slowdown has done little to ease inflationary pressures, data showed, as the cost of imported materials continued to rise in January at a brisk pace after six straight months of depreciation by Brazil’s currency, the real BRBY.

Falling demand for telecommunications and rental services in January offset solid growth for transportation and logistics companies, according to HSBC economists.

Multiplying forecasts for the country’s second economic recession in a year are also eroding the business outlook, which darkened after a recent burst of optimism, according to HSBC’s chief economist in Brazil, Andre Loes.

“A surge in business expectations observed in December did not sustain itself, with the index falling back to the lowest level since September,” said Loes.

Reporting by Brad Haynes, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

