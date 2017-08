A customer selects oranges at a street market in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 6, 2016.

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Services activity in Brazil shrank 4.9 percent in September from September 2015 BRSERV=ECI, statistics agency IBGE said. Economists had forecast a median drop of 4.1 percent in a Reuters poll.

Services activity fell 0.3 percent from August after seasonal adjustments.