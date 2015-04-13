FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's 2015 inflation view peaks, central bank poll shows
April 13, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's 2015 inflation view peaks, central bank poll shows

Reuters Staff

A vendor (L) sells groceries to a customer at Feira Livre market on the streets of Pinheiros neighbourhood in Sao Paulo January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Economists cut their forecasts for Brazil’s 2015 inflation rate for the first time since December, to 8.13 percent from 8.20 percent in the previous week, according to a weekly central bank poll with about 100 economists.

Forecasts for economic growth and interest rates at end-2015 remained unchanged at -1.01 and 13.25 percent respectively.

(pct) 2015 2016

previous new previous new

forecast forecast forecast forecast

Consumer inflation 8.20 8.13 5.60 5.60

Exchange rate 3.25 3.25 3.30 3.30

(reais per U.S

dollar, end-period)

Interest rate 13.25 13.25 11.50 11.50

(end-period)

GDP growth -1.01 -1.01 1.10 1.00

Industrial output -2.64 -2.50 1.50 1.50

Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

