Economists cut forecast for Brazil's 2016 growth to -2.95 percent: poll

An employee works at a construction site for a residential building in Sao Paulo August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy is expected to shrink nearly 3 percent in 2016, according to a weekly central bank poll of economists on Monday.

The median of about 100 estimates in the survey for economic growth this year fell for a 13th straight week to 2.95 percent, from 2.81 percent in the prior week’s poll. Estimates for inflation and interest rates remained largely unchanged.

Brazil fell into one of its deepest recessions on record last year as a bitter political dispute within President Dilma Rousseff’s coalition helped fuel a ballooning budget gap.