Economists cut Brazil's 2017 growth view below 1 percent: poll

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's economy will probably grow less than 1 percent in 2017, emerging from a harsh recession more slowly than previously expected, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday.

Economists cut their median forecasts for Brazil's gross domestic product in 2017 for a sixth straight week, to 0.98 percent, the central bank said.

A Reuters poll on Friday also showed economists forecasting growth to be under 1 percent next year.

Statistics agency IBGE will publish third-quarter GDP data on Wednesday, probably to show that the one of the longest recessions in Brazil's history took a turn for the worse. Brazil's economy is expected to shrink more than 3 percent for a second straight year in 2016.