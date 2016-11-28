FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Economists cut Brazil's 2017 growth view below 1 percent: poll
#Business News
November 28, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 9 months ago

Economists cut Brazil's 2017 growth view below 1 percent: poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks on the beach as the sun sets between buildings in Recife June 10, 2014.Brian Snyder/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's economy will probably grow less than 1 percent in 2017, emerging from a harsh recession more slowly than previously expected, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday.

Economists cut their median forecasts for Brazil's gross domestic product in 2017 for a sixth straight week, to 0.98 percent, the central bank said.

A Reuters poll on Friday also showed economists forecasting growth to be under 1 percent next year.

Statistics agency IBGE will publish third-quarter GDP data on Wednesday, probably to show that the one of the longest recessions in Brazil's history took a turn for the worse. Brazil's economy is expected to shrink more than 3 percent for a second straight year in 2016.

Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Catherine Evans

