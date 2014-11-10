FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil economic growth seen lower this year and next: Reuters poll
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 10, 2014 / 4:16 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil economic growth seen lower this year and next: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Supporters of Aecio Neves of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB) react to the results of the Brazil general elections in Belo Horizonte, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Washington Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian economists lowered their expectations for the country’s economic growth rate for this year and next, according to a weekly central bank poll released Monday.

Brazil’s economy should eke out just 0.2 percent growth in 2014 and 0.80 percent growth in 2015, according to the median forecasts in a survey of about 100 financial institutions.

Analysts also revised their expectations for inflation lower for this year, but higher for 2015. Expectations for Brazil’s exchange rate were raised to 2.50 reais per dollar for 2014 and 2.60 reais per dollar at the end of 2015.

Reporting by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.