Brazil's 2016 inflation view falls for third straight week: poll
March 28, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

Brazil's 2016 inflation view falls for third straight week: poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A helicopter flies over the skyline of Sao Paulo February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Economists cut their forecasts for Brazil’s 2016 inflation rate for a third straight week after a recent strengthening of the exchange rate against the U.S. dollar, a weekly central bank survey of economists showed on Monday.

The median forecast of about 100 economists polled by the central bank projected the inflation rate at 7.31 percent at the end of 2016, down from 7.43 percent in the prior week’s survey but still above the official 4.5 percent target.

The median forecast for the exchange rate at end-2016 strengthened for a sixth straight week to 4.15 reais per dollar.

Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
