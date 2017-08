Brazil's President Michel Temer gestures during the launch of the new financing line of Bank Caixa Economica Federal at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, November 24, 2016.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Attempts by Brazil's Congress to water down anti-corruption and campaign funding legislation that sparked public outrage in recent days have hampered confidence in the South American country, President Michel Temer said on Thursday.

Temer, speaking at a seminar sponsored by JPMorgan Chase & Co in São Paulo, vowed to send to lawmakers a plan to overhaul the country's costly pension system as early as next week.