Brazil's Central Bank President Alexandre Tombini attends a public hearing on the Economic Affairs Committee of the Brazilian Federal Senate in Brasilia December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

FORTALEZA, Brazil (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Monday that monetary policy should remain “especially vigilant” to battle inflation, which could undermine potential growth in Latin America’s largest economy.

Tombini said at a central bank event in the northeastern city of Fortaleza that high inflation hurts the confidence of investors and consumers.