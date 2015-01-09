FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil cenbank says to do what is needed to bring down inflation
January 9, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil cenbank says to do what is needed to bring down inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank will do whatever is necessary to bring inflation back to the 4.5 percent center of the official target in 2016, the bank’s chief, Alexandre Tombini, said in a statement on Friday.

Tombini said the high inflation print registered in December was explained by the depreciation of local currency and increase in government-controlled prices. Inflation ended the year at 6.41 percent, just shy of the 6.5 percent ceiling of the goal.

Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

