Brazil cenbank says to do what is needed to bring down inflation

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank will do whatever is necessary to bring inflation back to the 4.5 percent center of the official target in 2016, the bank’s chief, Alexandre Tombini, said in a statement on Friday.

Tombini said the high inflation print registered in December was explained by the depreciation of local currency and increase in government-controlled prices. Inflation ended the year at 6.41 percent, just shy of the 6.5 percent ceiling of the goal.