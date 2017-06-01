FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil trade surplus hits all-time high of $7.7 billion in May
June 1, 2017 / 6:14 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil trade surplus hits all-time high of $7.7 billion in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Containers are seen during a workers' strike at Latin America's biggest container port in Santos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, September 14, 2016.Fernando Donasci

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's trade surplus rose to a record $7.661 billion last month, government data showed on Thursday, underpinning the country's economic recovery amid a record soy crop and rising automobile sales.

Exports totaled $19.792 billion and imports $12.131 billion. Economists in a Reuters poll predicted a surplus of $7.53 billion, according to their median forecast, following a surplus of $6.97 billion in April.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

