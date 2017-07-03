Dow, S&P advance but tech weighs on Nasdaq
The S&P 500 and Dow Industrials moved higher on Monday, with the Dow hitting an intraday record as energy and bank stocks gained, but continued weakness in the technology sector pulled the Nasdaq lower.
BRASILIA Brazil's trade surplus fell less than expected and remained near an all-time high in June, government data showed on Monday, as strong sales of agricultural goods, oil and automobiles helped the economy exit a deep recession.
Brazil posted a trade surplus of $7.195 billion last month, the second largest on record and the biggest ever for the month of June.
Exports totaled $19.788 billion and imports $12.593 billion.
Economists in a Reuters poll predicted a surplus of $7 billion, according to the median forecast, following a record-high surplus of $7.661 billion in May.
Brazil's growing trade surplus has helped keep a steady flow of dollars coming into the recession-hit country, limiting currency losses amid an escalating political crisis.
Economists expect an all-time-high trade surplus of $58.75 billion this year, up from $47.7 billion in 2016, according to a survey released earlier Monday. The central bank forecasts a trade surplus of $54 billion.
Brazil had a trade surplus of $36.219 billion between January and June, also a record for the period.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Andrew Hay and Jeffrey Benkoe)
WASHINGTON U.S. factory activity rose sharply in June to its highest level in almost three years suggesting economic growth in the second quarter gained some steam, while construction spending held steady in May.