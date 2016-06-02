FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil names Espirito Santo finance chief to head treasury
June 2, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

Brazil names Espirito Santo finance chief to head treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles on Thursday picked the head of finances for the state of Espirito Santo, Ana Paula Vescovi, to head the national treasury.

As Reuters reported on Monday, Vescovi, an economist who had worked for the finance ministry, will replace Otavio Ladeira. She is expected to play a key role in talks aimed at easing the states' debts to the federal government in exchange for tougher rules to cap spending.

Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Dan Grebler

