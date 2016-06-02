Brazil names Espirito Santo finance chief to head treasury

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles on Thursday picked the head of finances for the state of Espirito Santo, Ana Paula Vescovi, to head the national treasury.

As Reuters reported on Monday, Vescovi, an economist who had worked for the finance ministry, will replace Otavio Ladeira. She is expected to play a key role in talks aimed at easing the states' debts to the federal government in exchange for tougher rules to cap spending.