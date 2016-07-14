FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
July 14, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

Brazil economic activity falls again in May after April reprieve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman is reflected on the floor as she looks at an electronic board showing the graph of the recent fluctuations of market indices at the floor of Brazil's BM&F Bovespa Stock Market in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil fell an unexpected 0.51 percent in May, central bank data showed on Thursday, reversing a small rise in April and highlighting the challenges facing the country as it tries to escape the deepest recession in generations.

A Reuters survey of economists had forecast economic activity would remain stable compared to April, when it registered its first rise since 2014, albeit by just 0.03 percent.

The surprisingly poor performance, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors, marked a 5.32 percent fall on the same month last year.

Brazil’s economy is going through a second year of what analysts estimate to be its worst recession in more than a century.

Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson

