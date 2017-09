BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s presidential election is going to a runoff between President Dilma Rousseff and challenger Aecio Neves, the country’s electoral authority confirmed on Sunday.

An official running tally with 93.54 percent of ballots counted showed that 41.08 percent of valid votes had gone to Rousseff, 34.20 percent to Neves and 21.14 percent to third-place candidate Marina Silva.