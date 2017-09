Presidential candidate Aecio Neves of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB) and his wife Leticia Weber gesture to photographers as they arrive to vote in the runoff presidential election in Belo Horizonte, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pedro Vilela

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil (Reuters) - Brazil’s opposition candidate Aecio Neves conceded defeat to President Dilma Rousseff in a speech to supporters after Sunday’s runoff election.

An official tally of 99.66 percent of ballots showed Rousseff with 51.60 percent of valid votes and Neves with 48.40 percent.