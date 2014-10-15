FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Rousseff and Neves even ahead of October 26 runoff: poll
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 15, 2014 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff and Neves even ahead of October 26 runoff: poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's presidential candidates Aecio Neves (R) of Brazilian Social Democratic Party (PSDB) greets Dilma Rousseff of Workers Party (PT) after the television debate at the Bandeirantes TV studio in Sao Paulo October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BRASILIA (Reuters) - President Dilma Rousseff and her pro-business challenger Aecio Neves are still running neck and neck ahead of the Oct. 26 runoff to Brazil’s presidential election, a new poll showed on Wednesday.

Neves has 45 percent of voter support against 43 percent for leftist incumbent Rousseff, one percentage point less than each candidate had in the previous survey by polling firm Datafolha six days ago.

The difference is within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points and considered a statistical tie.

Excluding undecided voters, spoiled and blank survey responses, Neves has 51 percent against 49 percent for Rousseff, the same as last week.

Datafolha polled 9,081 voters on Tuesday and Wednesday. The poll was commissioned by the Globo media group and the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.