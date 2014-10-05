FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil exit poll shows Rousseff facing Neves in runoff
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 5, 2014 / 10:11 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil exit poll shows Rousseff facing Neves in runoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s presidential election is heading to a runoff between President Dilma Rousseff and challenger Aecio Neves, according to an exit poll conducted by public research firm Ibope during the first round of voting on Sunday.

The poll of 64,200 voters, released by TV Globo, showed 44 percent of valid votes going to Rousseff, 30 percent to Neves and 22 percent to opposition candidate Marina Silva, with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

The runoff will be held on Oct. 26.

Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.