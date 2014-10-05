Brazil exit poll shows Rousseff facing Neves in runoff

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s presidential election is heading to a runoff between President Dilma Rousseff and challenger Aecio Neves, according to an exit poll conducted by public research firm Ibope during the first round of voting on Sunday.

The poll of 64,200 voters, released by TV Globo, showed 44 percent of valid votes going to Rousseff, 30 percent to Neves and 22 percent to opposition candidate Marina Silva, with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

The runoff will be held on Oct. 26.