Brazil's Neves narrows Rousseff lead for Oct vote: IBOPE poll
August 8, 2014 / 12:38 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Neves narrows Rousseff lead for Oct vote: IBOPE poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks during a news conference after a meeting at the CNI headquarters in Brasilia, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff would win re-election in a likely second-round run-off in October, but main challenger Aecio Neves has narrowed her lead, a new poll by the IBOPE polling institute showed on Thursday.

Voter support for leftist Rousseff ahead of the Oct. 5 election was unchanged at 38 percent, while center-right Neves gained one point to 23 percent since the previous poll in July, IBOPE said.

Third-placed candidate Eduardo Campos also advanced one point to 9 percent.

The poll showed that Rousseff does not have enough votes to win the election outright and would have to face a run-off three weeks later against Neves.

In a second-round runoff vote, Rousseff would likely defeat Neves with 42 percent of the vote compared with his 36 percent, the survey found. Neves has reduced the gap to 6 points from 8 in July.

The IBOPE poll, broadcast on TV Globo, surveyed 2,506 people from Aug. 3-6 and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
