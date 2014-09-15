FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil election poll shows Rousseff almost even with Silva
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 15, 2014 / 11:24 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil election poll shows Rousseff almost even with Silva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's President and Workers' Party (PT) presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff speaks during a campaign rally at the Madureira neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff is running almost even with her main rival, Marina Silva, in a likely second-round runoff in the October presidential election, a poll published on Monday showed.

Silva has 42 percent of voter support in the expected runoff, one percentage point ahead of Rousseff, according to a survey by polling firm Vox Populi, the same level of backing for each candidates in the previous poll five days ago.

In the first-round vote, Rousseff’s voter support was unchanged at 36 percent, while Silva’s slipped one percentage point to 27 percent from the Sept. 10 poll. Support for centrist candidate Aecio Neves was unchanged at 15 percent.

The poll surveyed 2,000 voters on Saturday and Sunday and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points. The results were broadcast by TV Record on the network’s nightly news program.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.