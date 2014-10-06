Brazil markets soar as pro-business candidate makes runoff

Brazil's presidential candidates Aecio Neves (R) of Brazilian Social Democratic Party (PSDB) and Dilma Rousseff of Workers Party (PT) take part in a TV debate in Rio de Janeiro October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian financial markets rallied on Monday after a pro-business candidate unexpectedly surged to a strong finish in Sunday’s election, potentially reframing the economic debate in what is expected to be a tight runoff against leftist President Dilma Rousseff.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP was on track to gain the most in a single day in more than three years, while the real BRBYBRL= rose as much as 3.5 percent against the dollar.

Aecio Neves of the centrist Brazilian Social Democracy Party made a dramatic late move from third place in opinion polls to finish with 33.6 percent in a first-round vote, trailing Rousseff’s 41.6 percent share of the votes. They will face each other in second-round runoff on Oct. 26.

Investors blame Rousseff’s heavy-handed economic policies for failing to keep inflation on target and driving Latin America’s largest economy to a near halt in 2014.

Opinion polls showing Rousseff had gained momentum ahead of the Sunday vote had caused Brazilian stocks .BVSP to plunge about 12 percent over the past 30 days, with the real BRL= sinking to its weakest level in nearly six years.

Neves, a market darling, had been trailing center-left environmentalist Marina Silva for second place through most of the campaign and was all but written-off just a week ago. When markets closed on Friday, most investors expected Rousseff to receive twice as many votes as the runner-up.

The rally “reflects a much tighter race and (the possibility) that an opposition victory could be much more market-friendly under Aecio as opposed to ... Marina Silva,” said Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America strategy at Jefferies in New York.

Investors were also stepping up bets on the potential for a more market-friendly Rousseff administration as Neves’ late surge was seen as an sign that a large number of Brazilians want current economic policies to change, analysts said.

The real last traded around 2.41 per dollar, 2 percent stronger for the day. Last week, the currency had weakened past 2.5 per dollar for the first time since late 2008 as investors grew jittery about Rousseff’s re-election prospects.

The central bank considers that its program of intervention in the foreign exchange market remains adequate to mitigate an expected surge in currency volatility over the next few weeks, a senior source on Rousseff’s economic team told Reuters.

The benchmark Bovespa index rose as much as 8 percent in early trading though settled near a 5 percent gain in the afternoon.

“The moves today are exaggerated. You have a lot of people caught in a short squeeze,” said Ariovaldo Santos, a trader with H.Commcor, a brokerage in Sao Paulo. “The market is surreal today.”

Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) soared more than 11 percent, their biggest gain in nearly six years. Banking stocks such as those of Itau Unibanco SA (ITUB4.SA) and Bradesco SA (BBDC4.SA) rose more than 7 percent.

Petrobras, as the oil company is commonly known, is forced by Rousseff’s government to sell fuel at a loss in the domestic market while private-sector banks have suffered pressure from state-run peers to lower interest rates.

Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures <0#DIJ:> dropped sharply, especially at the long end of the curve.

Analysts warned that markets will remain volatile in the next few days as investors await new opinion polls and political deal making.

Third-place finisher Silva still has a strong following among voters frustrated with 12 years of Workers’ Party rule. On Sunday, she stopped short of backing Neves, but many analysts expect that most of her supporters will not shift their vote to Rousseff.

“A united opposition has, we believe, a slight edge over President Rousseff in the second round run-off on October 26,” Tony Volpon, head of emerging market research for Nomura Securities, wrote in a note to clients.