Neves would return to basics to fix Brazilian economy: adviser

Brazilian Social Democratic Party (PSDB) Presidential candidate Aecio Neves talks to supporters during his campaign rally in Sao Paulo October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Aecio Neves would scrap a “failed” economic model and restore the pillars of Brazil’s economy to overcome slow growth and high inflation if he wins the presidency this month, the candidate’s pick for finance minister told Reuters on Wednesday.

Neves, a centrist who has promised to rescue Brazil from recession, is running neck-and-neck with leftist President Dilma Rousseff ahead of the Oct. 26 run-off vote in the tightest race in two decades.

Sluggish growth and high inflation have been the focus of a combative campaign that pits two candidates with opposing views on how to fix the ills of the world’s seventh largest economy.

Arminio Fraga, a former central bank chief, said the senator would restore the so-called “tripod” of economic policies based on fiscal austerity, inflation targeting and a free floating exchange rate that gave Brazil stability two decades ago.

“We need to review the current model that bets on a closed economy, less fiscal discipline and too much focus on demand,” Fraga said in a telephone interview.

Fraga, a Princeton-educated economist, said Neves would put an end to a central bank currency intervention program that has supported the real BRBY since last year. The real extended losses late in the session after Fraga’s comments.

A Neves administration would also cut the “fat” that exists in government spending to recover fiscal credibility and bring inflation back to the official target of 4.5 percent, he said.

The economy this year is expected to grow just over zero while inflation shot above the 6.5 percent ceiling of the target.

Neves would not stop spending on social programs, said Fraga. He declined to give details of possible budget cuts because they could be “misinterpreted” by Neves’ rivals in the heated race.

TARGET OF ATTACKS

Neves’ last-minute surge in the Oct. 5 first-round vote that put him ahead of until then second-placed Marina Silva has triggered a rally in markets that favor him to jumpstart the economy.

Rousseff said Neves’ policies would undermine the social gains that helped lift millions of Brazilians from poverty during the 12-year rule of her Workers’ Party.

Fraga, who worked with financier George Soros before taking over the central bank in 1999, has been one of the main targets of a flurry of media attacks by the Rousseff camp. In TV spots, Fraga is portrayed as a greedy banker who hiked interest rates to the detriment of Brazilian workers.

In 2003, the 57-year-old economist founded investment fund Gavea Investimentos, which currently manages about $7 billion in assets. Seven years later, J.P. Morgan Asset Management bought a majority stake in the fund.

Fraga said that Neves would likely include academics and market economists in the next central bank board if he is elected. Currently the central bank’s 8-member board is made up of technocrats who made their careers at the bank or other state-run lenders.