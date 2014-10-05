Partial tally shows Rousseff leading Brazil vote

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A partial count of votes in Brazil’s presidential election on Sunday showed President Dilma Rousseff leading with 40.36 percent of valid votes, according to the country’s electoral authority.

An official tally of 74.66 percent of ballots showed Rousseff was followed by challengers Aecio Neves with 35.23 percent and Marina Silva with 20.79 percent. If Rousseff does not win more than 50 percent of valid votes, she will face her closest rival in a second-round runoff on Oct. 26.