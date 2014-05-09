FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Rousseff drops in new election poll, rivals gain
May 9, 2014 / 10:28 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff drops in new election poll, rivals gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts during an announcement contracting for new sanitation services of PAC2 (Growth Acceleration Program) to municipalities with up to 50,000 inhabitants, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Support for President Dilma Rousseff among Brazilian voters has fallen and her main rivals have advanced, reducing her chances of an outright win in the October 5 election, a new poll by Datafolha showed on Friday.

The poll showed support for Rousseff slipped one percentage point to 37 percent, while Aecio Neves grew four points to 20 percent and Eduardo Campos increased one point to 11 percent, compared with its poll in April, Datafolha said.

The latest poll was conducted on May 7 and 8.

The margin of error of the poll was plus or minus two percentage points.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by W Simon

