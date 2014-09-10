Brazil's Rousseff catching up to rival in new election poll

A combination picture of two file photos shows Brazil's presidential candidates Marina Silva (L) of the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) in Sao Paulo, and Dilma Rousseff (R) of the Workers' Party (PT) in Brasilia. Current Brazilian President Rousseff has narrowed environmentalist Silva's lead in a likely second-round presidential election runoff in October to three percentage points from six points two weeks ago, a new opinion poll showed on September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Santos (L) and Ueslei Marcelino (R)

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff closed ground on opposition candidate Marina Silva in a new poll on Wednesday simulating a likely second-round runoff in October.

The Datafolha survey showed Silva with 47 percent voter support compared with 43 percent for Rousseff, within the poll’s margin of error.

Last week Datafolha projected Silva would win the matchup by 48 percent against 41 percent for Rousseff.

Another poll on Wednesday also showed Rousseff and Silva in a tight race if October’s elections lead to a runoff vote.