FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Rousseff catching up to rival in new election poll
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 10, 2014 / 2:24 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff catching up to rival in new election poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A combination picture of two file photos shows Brazil's presidential candidates Marina Silva (L) of the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) in Sao Paulo, and Dilma Rousseff (R) of the Workers' Party (PT) in Brasilia. Current Brazilian President Rousseff has narrowed environmentalist Silva's lead in a likely second-round presidential election runoff in October to three percentage points from six points two weeks ago, a new opinion poll showed on September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Santos (L) and Ueslei Marcelino (R)

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff closed ground on opposition candidate Marina Silva in a new poll on Wednesday simulating a likely second-round runoff in October.

The Datafolha survey showed Silva with 47 percent voter support compared with 43 percent for Rousseff, within the poll’s margin of error.

Last week Datafolha projected Silva would win the matchup by 48 percent against 41 percent for Rousseff.

Another poll on Wednesday also showed Rousseff and Silva in a tight race if October’s elections lead to a runoff vote.

Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.