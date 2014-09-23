FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poll shows Brazil's Rousseff with seven-point lead in second-round election: Vox Populi
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 23, 2014 / 11:14 PM / 3 years ago

Poll shows Brazil's Rousseff with seven-point lead in second-round election: Vox Populi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff opened a seven-point lead over her main rival, Marina Silva, in a likely second-round runoff in October presidential elections, a poll published on Tuesday showed.

Rousseff has 46 percent of voter support in the expected runoff compared with 39 percent for Silva, according to a survey by polling firm Vox Populi.

The previous Vox Populi poll on Sept. 15 measured Rousseff’s likely second-round support at 41 percent and Silva’s at 42 percent, a technical tie.

In the first-round vote, Rousseff’s voter support rose to 40 percent from 36 percent last week. Silva’s support slipped to 22 percent from 27 percent a week earlier. Support for centrist candidate Aecio Neves rose to 17 percent from 15 percent.

The Vox Populi poll surveyed 2,000 voters on Saturday and Sunday and has a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points. The results were broadcast by TV Record on the network’s nightly news program.

Reporting by Jeb Blount and Luciana Bruno; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.