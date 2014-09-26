Rousseff gains on Silva a week from Brazil election: poll

Brazil's President and Workers' Party (PT) presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff looks through papers during a news conference at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - President Dilma Rousseff gained on opposition candidate Marina Silva in a likely runoff to the Oct. 5 presidential election, a new poll said on Friday.

The Datafolha survey showed Rousseff has 47 percent voter support compared with 43 percent for Silva in a simulation of an expected second-round vote. The poll was released on the TV Folha Internet news service.

The gap between them has widened to four percentage points, compared with two points in the previous poll a week ago, which showed Rousseff with 46 percent and Silva with 44 percent. The gap between them is statistically insignificant because it is within the poll’s margin of error.

Rousseff has increased her support in the first-round vote to 40 percent from 37 percent in the previous poll published on Sept 19, while support for Silva fell to 27 percent from 30 percent. Centrist candidate Aecio Neves, the market favorite, rose one point to 18 percent, Datafolha said.

If no candidate wins a majority in the first round vote, the race will be decided in a runoff three weeks later between the two top vote-getters.

The new poll surveyed 11,424 voters on Thursday and Friday and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. The poll was commissioned by TV Globo and the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper.