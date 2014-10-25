FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Major polls show Rousseff holding lead of eve of Brazil runoff
#World News
October 25, 2014 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

Major polls show Rousseff holding lead of eve of Brazil runoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - President Dilma Rousseff is heading into Sunday’s presidential runoff election with a slight lead over opposition candidate Aecio Neves, according to two closely watched opinion polls released on Saturday.

A survey by pollster Datafolha showed Rousseff with 52 percent voter support versus 48 percent for Neves. A previous Datafolha poll on Thursday showed the president with 53 percent and Neves with 47 percent.

A separate survey by polling firm Ibope gave Rousseff 53 percent and Neves 47 percent. The incumbent had 54 percent and Neves had 46 percent in the last Ibope poll on Thursday.

Both polls have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Reporting by Alexandre Caverni; Writing by Todd Benson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
