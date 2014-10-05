Brazil's Rousseff leads vote with 86 percent of ballots tallied

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The latest partial count of votes in Brazil’s presidential election on Sunday shows President Dilma Rousseff leading with 40.53 percent of valid votes, according to the country’s electoral authority.

An official tally of 86.55 percent of ballots showed Rousseff was followed by challenger Aecio Neves with 34.83 percent and Marina Silva with 21.01 percent. If Rousseff cannot win more than 50 percent of valid votes, she will face her closest rival in a second-round runoff on Oct. 26.