Bold looks on Sao Paulo catwalks

SAO PAULO - Bold looks prevailed on the catwalks at Sao Paulo Fashion Week on Wednesday as Brazilian designers presented their offerings for women’s winter wardrobes.

The Samuel Cirnansck show led with dazzling gowns, long and short, decorated with embellished sequins or embroidery.

The colour palette went from black to shimmering golds and lighter sea green, blue and pink.

Apartamento 03 showcased an assortment of prints and bold, solid colours including dark reds, purples and earth tones for its collection made up of full-length dresses, skirts as well as flowing trousers.