SAO PAULO - Brazilian designers presented their offerings for women’s wardrobes for winter in the 40th edition of Sao Paulo Fashion Week, which kicked off on Sunday.

On Monday, Rio de Janeiro-based ANIMALE showcased clean-cut as well as delicate lace dresses and large overcoats in a palette of black, white and earth tones splashed with dabs of reds and greens.

Uma by Raquel Davidowicz followed with bold bronze, grey, burgundy and black dress and trouser combinations, knits and floaty coats.