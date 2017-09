Brazil's Central Bank President Alexandre Tombini gestures during a session at the 2015 IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Lima, Peru, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Paco Chuquiure

LIMA (Reuters) - Brazilian central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Friday the bank is not ruling out using international reserves to limit the depreciation of the real, despite a reprieve in volatility this week.

Speaking on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund annual meetings, Tombini said the bank will guarantee foreign exchange markets function properly.