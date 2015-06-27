Brazil's Levy leaves hospital, cleared to fly to the U.S

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy told reporters he was fine as he left a Brasilia hospital early on Saturday, after he was treated for a minor pulmonary embolism.

Levy, who took over the ministry in January and has led a deficit-cutting plan to regain the trust of investors in Brazil’s once-booming economy, was admitted to hospital late on Friday with chest pains.

The 54-year-old told reporters “everything is fine” from the back of a car outside Hospital do Coração, without giving further details. Institutional Affairs Minister Edinho Silva said Levy was being medicated and had been given the go-ahead to resume work.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that, as of midday on Saturday, Levy would still fly as planned to New York that evening to accompany President Dilma Rousseff on an official visit to the United States.

The trip begins in New York, before moving to Washington and Silicon Valley. American investors are looking for Rousseff to publicly embrace Levy’s plan to balance public finances as her own, because investors are still factoring in a probability of backtracking.

Levy, a University of Chicago-educated economist, has faced opposition for his belt-tightening from labor unions as well as from Rousseff’s Workers’ Party and its coalition allies in Congress.