A massive fire erupted on Tuesday in a Brazilian favela in the country's most populous city of Sao Paulo.
The fire at the Estrada de Alpina slum began at 2030 local time (7.30 p.m. ET) and quickly took hundreds of homes in its path. The favela is thought to contain about 500 homes.
According to local media, more than 30 firefighters were called in to battle the blaze.
No reports of loss of life or what caused the fire have been released.
Many of Brazil's poorest residents live in favelas, or urban slums, which are riddled with drugs and crime.
