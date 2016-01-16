Fire extinguished at Brazil's Santos port

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A fire on the Guaruja side of Brazil’s largest Port of Santos has been extinguished, the local fire department said on Twitter on Saturday, two days after containers holding chemicals caught fire and sent poisonous gases into the sky.

The fire at the terminal operated by logistics company Localfrio had prevented trucks carrying commodities from accessing the east side of the port and sent more than 100 people to the hospital after they breathed toxic smoke.

The fire started on Thursday afternoon when rainwater mixed with the chemical compound dichloroisocyanuric acid leaked from one of the containers.

Lingering smoke was present in several towns along the coast of Sao Paulo state, and residents have been advised to cover their faces with cloth and remain indoors to avoid burning eyes and nausea.

Santos is Brazil’s main commodities exporting port, but is still a few weeks away from receiving new crop soybeans to export.

Brazil is the world’s top exporter of soybeans, sugar and coffee and the No. 2 corn exporter.

Fires have been common at Santos in recent years. A blaze at a neighboring fuel tank facility in April took a week to snuff out and stopped trucks from unloading soybeans.