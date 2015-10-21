Brazil lower house speaker says no CPMF tax before Christmas

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The speaker of the lower house of Brazil’s Congress, Eduardo Cunha, said on Wednesday that a government’s proposal for a tax on financial transactions to help reduce its deficit will not be approved before this Christmas.

President Dilma Rousseff’s government has proposed reviving the so-called CPMF tax to square its books as it strives for a primary fiscal surplus next year, but the plan has met with strong resistance in Congress.