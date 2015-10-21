FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil lower house speaker says no CPMF tax before Christmas
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
October 21, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil lower house speaker says no CPMF tax before Christmas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The speaker of the lower house of Brazil’s Congress, Eduardo Cunha, said on Wednesday that a government’s proposal for a tax on financial transactions to help reduce its deficit will not be approved before this Christmas.

President Dilma Rousseff’s government has proposed reviving the so-called CPMF tax to square its books as it strives for a primary fiscal surplus next year, but the plan has met with strong resistance in Congress.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.