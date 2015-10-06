Brazil's Rousseff battles to squash spending bills

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks during a press conference to announce a cabinet reshuffle at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Congress postponed for a third time voting on Tuesday on whether to overrule President Dilma Rousseff’s vetoes of two spending bills despite a cabinet reshuffle last week that was meant to bolster her support in the legislature.

For lack of a quorum, Congress put off until Wednesday considering the vetoes that are crucial for Rousseff’s effort to balance Brazil’s overdrawn fiscal accounts.

The bills she vetoed would raise public spending by 63 billion reais ($16.4 billion) over the next four years and include a hefty 78 percent increase in salaries of judiciary employees and a raise in payments for retirees.

Rousseff’s government has projected a 2016 primary budget deficit of 35.5 billion reais and is scrambling to plug that gap to avoid another debt downgrade following a decision by Standard & Poor’s last month to drop Brazil’s status to junk.

Upholding the vetoes is the first test of Rousseff’s attempt to secure support among her unreliable coalition allies to back her austerity policies and block opposition efforts to impeach her. On Friday she reshuffled her cabinet to give more positions to the center-right PMDB party.

Rousseff’s unpopular belt-tightening measures have been watered down by Congress where lawmakers have rejected her government’s proposals to raise taxes at a time when Brazil is sliding deeper into recession.

Rousseff needs the PMDB’s votes to thwart an attempt by her opponents to start impeachment proceedings against her for dishonest administration of government accounts.

The charge is based on the preliminary findings of a federal audit court, known as the TCU, that will meet on Wednesday to decide whether to recommend to Congress that it approve or reject the 2014 accounts of Rousseff’s government.