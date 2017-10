BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s new Treasury chief Ana Paula Vescovi said on Tuesday that a steep primary shortfall in May is in line with the government’s forecast for a primary budget deficit of 170.5 billion reais ($51.48 billion) for 2016.

The central government posted a primary deficit of 15.494 billion reais ($4.68 billion) in May, slightly better than the market expected.

($1 = 3.3122 Brazilian reais)