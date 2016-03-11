FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Floods and mudslides kill 15 people in and around Sao Paulo
#Environment
March 11, 2016 / 4:58 PM / 2 years ago

Floods and mudslides kill 15 people in and around Sao Paulo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - At least 15 people have died in flooding and mudslides in and around Brazil’s largest city, Sao Paulo, officials said on Friday.

There were also reports of more people missing following the heavy rains that began late Thursday and continued Friday, but firefighters could not confirm exactly how many.

Sao Paulo firefighters said they had recovered the bodies of 15 people, all but two having been killed in mudslides in the outskirts of the Sao Paulo metropolitan area.

Traffic in Brazil’s economic hub was thrown into chaos, while the downpour closed the international airport for six hours overnight.

Reporting by Brad Brooks; editing by Grant McCool

