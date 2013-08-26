Brazilian Foreign Minister Patriota to step down, move to U.N.

Brazil's Foreign Minister Antonio Patriota reacts during a Mercosur trade block (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Venezuela) foreign ministers' meeting, in preparation for a Mercosur presidential summit, in Montevideo July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian Foreign Minister Antonio Patriota will leave his post and become Brazil’s representative at the United Nations, the president’s office said on Monday.

Brazil’s current representative at the U.N., Luiz Alberto Figueiredo, will take over Patriota’s post as the new foreign minister.

The switch comes days after a Brazilian diplomat under Patriota helped a Bolivian senator who had been accused of corruption enter Brazil.