Brazilian Foreign Minister Patriota to step down, move to U.N.
August 26, 2013 / 11:27 PM / in 4 years

Brazilian Foreign Minister Patriota to step down, move to U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's Foreign Minister Antonio Patriota reacts during a Mercosur trade block (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Venezuela) foreign ministers' meeting, in preparation for a Mercosur presidential summit, in Montevideo July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian Foreign Minister Antonio Patriota will leave his post and become Brazil’s representative at the United Nations, the president’s office said on Monday.

Brazil’s current representative at the U.N., Luiz Alberto Figueiredo, will take over Patriota’s post as the new foreign minister.

The switch comes days after a Brazilian diplomat under Patriota helped a Bolivian senator who had been accused of corruption enter Brazil.

Reporting by Reese Ewing and Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
