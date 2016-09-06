Brazil's Taurus confirms suspect 2013 arms deal destined for Yemen

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian gun maker Forjas Taurus SA (FJTA4.SA) confirmed on Monday a Reuters report regarding the sale of guns to a known Yemeni arms trafficker who funneled them into his country's civil war in violation of international sanctions.

In a securities filing, Taurus underscored that the criminal charges reported by Reuters were directed at two former executives and the company was involved in the case as an interested party. After learning about suspicions surrounding the Yemeni arms dealer, the gunmaker said it halted any further shipments that he had negotiated.