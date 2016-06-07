Frost heads for Brazil corn areas in Parana state

Corn (R) and soybeans fields (L) are seen beside each other in Cruz Alta, Rio Grande do Sul state, February 27, 2008.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Forecasts are calling for freezing temperatures over corn fields in Parana state, Brazil's No. 2 producer of the grain, putting yields at risk when the meat industry is counting on harvest of the new crop to push down record high feed prices.

Frost is most likely to appear the southern half of Parana on the early mornings of Thursday and Friday, according forecasts generated on satellite data on Thomson Reuters' Weather Dashboard.

The southern regions of the state are important areas for the sowing of Brazil's winter corn crop. Pork and poultry producers are urgently awaiting the harvest.

As much as 15 percent of pork and poultry processing capacity has been shut in the face of record high prices for the grain and falling consumer demand.

The state's coffee and sugar cane areas that are situated to the northwest of Parana are not forecast to see frost. Dawn temperatures later this week in the region are not expected to fall below 3 degrees Celsius (37 Fahrenheit), Parana state forecaster Simepar said on Tuesday.