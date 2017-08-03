Truck drivers protest in Brazil may delay grain loadings: industry group

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil grains exporters group Anec on Thursday said it will send an official communication to foreign buyers saying that protests by truck drivers in the country might delay grain loading operations at Brazilian ports.

Anec's director Sergio Mendes said protests against high diesel prices have impacted the flow of grains particularly in Mato Grosso, Brazil's top producing state. The demonstrations entered a third day on Thursday and have spread to other states such as Rio Grande do Sul and Paraná, local media reported.