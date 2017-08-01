Truck drivers block roads in Brazil to protest tax hike on fuel

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Truck drivers demonstrated along roads vital to agriculture shipments in Brazil on Tuesday, in some cases blocking the passage of trucks, to protest government tax hikes on fuels that are aimed at boosting federal revenue.

Road operator Rota do Oeste said the BR-163 federal road in Mato Grosso, Brazil's top grains producing state, was partially blocked early in the day close to Sorriso, a municipality in the northern part of the state.

Farmers in the area are currently harvesting the second corn crop of the farming year.

Another group of truck owners partially blocked access to the Santos port in the Anchieta highway in Sao Paulo state, road operator Ecovias said.

Santos is Latin America's largest port and the main corridor for soy and corn exports.

Local media outlets reported protests in other areas of the country, such as in the largest coffee producing state Minas Gerais.

Brazil's government raised the federal PIS/Cofins tax on fuels on July 20, seeking to increase revenues and cut a large fiscal deficit. As a result, diesel prices jumped around 0.20 real per liter.

The blockages follow a two-week protest that held up shipments on the BR-163 highway in July by demonstrators angered over President Michel Temer's veto of a bill that would have opened up part of a national forest to development.