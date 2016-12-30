FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Brazil police suspect wife in murder of Greek ambassador - Globo TV
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 30, 2016 / 3:33 PM / 8 months ago

Brazil police suspect wife in murder of Greek ambassador - Globo TV

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Rio de Janeiro investigators suspect that the wife of Greece's ambassador to Brazil was murdered at the behest of his wife and a police officer with whom she was romantically involved, Globo TV reported Friday, citing police sources.

Greek Ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, had been missing since Monday night, but his Brazilian wife, Françoise, reported his absence to police on Wednesday.

Police told Globo TV they believe the wife, Françoise, and the police officer, Sergio Moreira, arranged and possibly carried out the killing of Amiridis in a home where the diplomat and his wife were staying in a poor section in the northern suburb of Rio.

Police and Rio de Janeiro state security officials along with Greek officials declined requests from Reuters for comment on the report that Amiridis' wife may have been involved in his death, nor would they provide any other details.

The O Globo newspaper earlier reported that blood was found on a couch inside the home, and video images broadcast on Globo TV showed police carrying a sofa into police headquarters.

Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.