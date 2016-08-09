Brazil says government decided not to push ahead with Tapajos dam

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The Brazilian government has decided not to move ahead with the Sao Luiz do Tapajos hydroelectric dam project in the Amazon for the time being, Mines and Energy Minister Fernando Coelho Filho said on Tuesday.

Coelho Filho also said that a bill that would relieve the state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA of its obligations to be the operator in all subsalt oil prospects will not be voted on until the lower house approves legislation intended to ease states' debt burdens.