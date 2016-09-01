China says confident in Brazil's stability after president ousted

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Thursday expressed confidence in Brazil's ability to maintain stability after the senate of Latin America's biggest country ousted President Dilma Rousseff, ending a polarizing impeachment process.

Rousseff's dismissal has derailed ties with leftist Latin American governments as Bolivia, Ecuador and Venezuela recalled their ambassadors to protest what they called a "coup" and Brasilia responded in kind.

The vote ended 13 years of progressive Workers Party rule and brought to power Rousseff's conservative former vice president, Michel Temer, who is due to visit China later this week to attend a G20 summit.

"Of course we are paying close attention to the domestic situation in Brazil, including the recent developments," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing.

"We hope and believe that Brazil can continue to maintain national stability and socio-economic development and continue to play an important role in international and regional affairs," she said, when asked about Rousseff's removal.

Both countries are strategic partners and relations have developed rapidly in recent years, Hua added.

Brazil and China are also both part of the BRICS group of emerging economies that also includes India, Russia and South Africa.