Factbox: Brazil's presidential impeachment process in five steps

(Reuters) - Brazil’s opposition parties filed a request on Thursday to impeach President Dilma Rousseff for breaking fiscal rules by allegedly manipulating government finances to benefit her re-election last year.

Following are the steps of a presidential impeachment under Brazil’s Constitution:

1) Any citizen can file an impeachment request to Congress.

2) The speaker of the lower Chamber of Deputies decides whether to accept the request. A special committee made up by members of all parties studies the request, which needs two-thirds, or 342, of the votes of the chamber for an impeachment trial to begin in the Senate.

3) The president is suspended pending the trial in the Senate, and the vice president becomes acting president. The Senate has 180 days to conduct its trial, chaired by the president of the Supreme Court.

4) The Senate needs two-thirds, or 54, of the votes for impeachment.

5) If the president is impeached, he or she cannot run for elected office for eight years. The vice president is confirmed as president for the remainder of the term.