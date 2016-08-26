Jurist Janaina Paschoal (C), co-author of the complaint that originated the impeachment process against suspended president Dilma Rousseff, gestures during the final session of debate and voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Jurist Janaina Paschoal (C), co-author of the complaint that originated the impeachment process against suspended president Dilma Rousseff, speaks with senators during the final session of debate and voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's Senator Aecio Neves (L) speaks with Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's attorney in the impeachment proceedings, Jose Eduardo Cardozo (R) during the final session of debate and voting on suspended President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Jurist Janaina Paschoal, co-author of the complaint that originated the impeachment process against suspended president Dilma Rousseff, gestures during the final session of debate and voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's Senate President Renan Calheiros (3rd L) gestures to Senator Gleisi Hoffmann during the final session of debate and voting on suspended President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's Senate President Renan Calheiros looks on during the final session of debate and voting on suspended President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's Senate President Renan Calheiros (top R) speaks with senators during the final session of debate and voting on suspended President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA The impeachment trial of suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff in the Senate descended into a shouting match between her political supporters and opponents during its second day on Friday, forcing a halt in proceedings.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Ricardo Lewandowski was obliged to intervene and suspend the session after Senate President Renan Calheiros was unable to stop the arguments, in a sign that the build up to a final vote expected on Wednesday morning will be fraught with tensions.

Lewandowski adjourned early for lunch and will restart the session at 1 p.m. local (1600 GMT)

